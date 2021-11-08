KANSAS CITY, KS/ST LOUIS (KCTV) -- The 25-year-old man accused of shooting six people in and around St. Louis in September also shot two people in Kansas City, KS, according to new information released by the FBI on Monday.
The eight shootings resulted in six deaths. Perez Deshay Reed, 25, was arrested on Friday in Independence, MO, and charged over the weekend in St. Louis County with two September murders, including a 16-year-old girl. Authorities have said they are seeking several additional charges.
Reed was arrested while on a train from Kansas City, MO, to St. Louis. That train stopped in Independence, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the FBI.
At the time of his arrest, Reed was carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. That caliber matches firearm shell casings found at unsolved shootings in and around St. Louis from September.
While living in St. Louis, Reed traveled to Kansas City, KS, to shoot and kill two people in a way consistent with his St. Louis-area shootings, the FBI said.
Several agencies have been involved in the investigation, including the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI's Kansas City Division's Safe Streets Violent Crimes Task Force, the Kansas City, KS, Police Department, the Independence Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the ATF, and the federal prosecutor's office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Following the September killings, Reed took a train to Kansas City and was spotted on surveillance video Oct. 28 entering the Ninth and Washington apartment of a man who was later found shot and killed in his apartment in KCK, according to federal court documents. That man was identified as 35-year-old Damon Irvin.
A day later, on Oct. 29, the FBI said Reed was seen entering the apartment of 25-year-old Rau'Daja Fairrow before the woman's nude, lifeless body was found.
