KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, a scheduled competency hearing for suspected serial killer Fredrick Scott was held.
Based on the most recent evaluations by doctors for the defense and the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Scott is currently deemed incompetent.
It’s important to note that he is found currently incompetent and that status could change.
He will remain at the Department of Mental Health for further evaluation and he will continue to be committed.
A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m.
As we have reported, Scott has often refused to take medication while in custody.
Scott is charged with killing six people, including five men and one woman.
Many of the victims were shot on or near the Indian Creek Trail.
The homicides started in August 2016 and ended after Scott’s arrest in August 2017.
