CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Not every walnut tree will bring top dollar, but those that do can be worth a lot.
While criminals are taking trees worth thousands from unsuspecting victims, legitimate loggers are hard at work harvesting walnut trees this logging season. Larry R. Smith II of L & K Hardwoods says stealing walnut trees is not exactly a quiet crime.
“When a big tree hits the ground, it makes a heck of a noise,” Smith said. “You can feel the thud when it hits the ground in your chest.”
The owner of a walnut tree in Freeman, Missouri heard a tree fall, then the sound of a chainsaw and called to report suspicious activity.
Investigators say they found Joshua Griggs and another man attempting to load the estimated $800 tree onto a flatbed trailer using two winches. Griggs is charged with attempted felony stealing of $750 or more.
“I think that people that go out and steal whether it be catalytic converters or copper wire or in this case black walnut trees, I believe these people are the scum of the earth,” Smith said.
In a separate case, Jeffrey Delaval is charged with stealing nearly $3,000 worth of lumber from eight large trees. He is accused of cutting down without permission from a woman’s property off Stateline Road in Belton. Delaval is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, stealing and property damage.
“They go out and buy a chainsaw and think they can cash in,” Smith said.
You may remember a man was charged in 2017 for stealing an estimated$250,000 worth of walnut trees from a Jackson County park. In July of this year, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced eight suspects were charged for stealing more than $61,000 worth of trees from public lands in four Missouri Counties.
Smith says thieves might want to reconsider committing this type of crime.
“Without the right equipment, it could be somewhat of a suicide mission. It really can be,” Smith said.
