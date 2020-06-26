INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A gunfight between two suspected carjackers and Independence police left a man injured and another in custody late Thursday night.
Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Cimarron Apartments, near Blue Ridge Boulevard and East Truman Road, in response to a verbal domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, they came across a separate situation involving two suspects in an armed carjacking, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Troopers said the two suspects got out of the vehicle and fired shots toward the Independence officers who had responded. Officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, who was transported to a local hospital.
The other suspect was uninjured and taken into custody, according to the Highway Patrol.
No officers were injured. The Highway Patrol continues their investigation of the situation. It's standard for third-party law enforcement to investigate officer-involved shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.