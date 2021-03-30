KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police caught two people suspected of stealing cars from Tonganoxie and Basehor, each leading police on chases Monday evening.
Officers said a citizen driving a pickup truck helped bring one of the pursuits to an end near 24th and Leavenworth Road by blocking the stolen vehicle.
Greg Lawson, the Tonganoxie Chief of Police, said he believes the thieves had been targeting his and other small towns over the past few weeks.
"Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity," he said. "People come up and check the car and move on if it's locked."
KCTV5 spoke to the owner of one of the vehicles stolen Monday -- a pickup truck. She requested her identity withheld out of fear of retaliation.
She said someone had actually stolen two cars from her family. The first was their Honda sedan early Sunday. She'd left it unlocked in the driveway. One of her neighbors also had a car stolen the same day.
"You don't expect things like that to happen in this neighborhood," she said.
The next day, Monday, she said she'd stopped by her house in between errands and left her pickup truck running.
Her neighbor's security camera footage shows someone getting dropped off, walking up to the pickup and speeding off.
"They've obviously been stalking our house or others in this neighborhood," she said. "It just makes you feel violated."
Lawson said the suspect was working with another thief who stole a car in Basehor a few minutes later.
An officer there had heard the call from Tonganoxie and saw one of the vehicles reported missing. The suspect rammed the officer's vehicle when he tried to stop the car.
That started a chase that crossed state and county lines. Officers took one suspect into custody at 24th and Leavenworth, and another near 50th and Metropolitan.
Larson thanked the other departments who helped catch the duo. He said he believes the same two are connected to several vehicle thefts and property crimes in Tonganoxie.
"If it wasn't for that kind of collaboration, the arrest of the suspects would never happen," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.