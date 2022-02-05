TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police said a Ft. Riley man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Aggievillle, possibly by another Ft. Riley man.
They said a 21-year-old Fort Riley man was apparently shot and killed another Ft. Riley individual who is 19-years-old. The officers found the victim on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s), he was later pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers located in the 1100 block of Moro responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The 19-year-old male was taken into custody after being shot by an RCPD officer, then transported to Via Christi in Manhattan, and later to Topeka for further treatment. The RCPD officers directly involved have been placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave, per department policy.
