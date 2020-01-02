LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A Leawood police officer was injured when they were struck by a car burglary suspect on Thursday.
Police said the incident happened in a parking lot near 112th and Nall Avenue.
Police went to the area around 3:20 p.m. after someone called that said there was a suspicious person there.
As the officer approached the person, he drove off quickly and hit the officer.
The officer was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was treated for minor injuries.
The suspect was later taken into custody in Grandview, Missouri after a chase.
The KCPD found the vehicle in the area of I-435 and Wornall, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
According to Grandview police, the suspect hit multiple vehicles including a KCATA bus.
The suspect was taken into custody after stop sticks were used near Grandview and Main streets, which is there the bus was struck.
The suspect did sustain some minor injuries. No other drivers or pedestrians were injured.
Further investigation revealed the individual is a suspect in several car burglaries.
The case remains under investigation. If anyone in the area saw something, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.