KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A is looking to speak with teachers who have had items stolen from their vehicles while at work recently.
According to a tweet from MSHP Troop A, a suspect has been taken into custody who has been targeting teachers at school.
As such, they want to speak to teachers who had their vehicles broken into or purses stolen within the last week.
If this applies to you, you can call Cpl. Beau Ryan at 816-401-7917.
MSHP also shared a picture of the suspect vehicle.
They did not specify, however, which schools were affected or which area(s) the incidents took place at. That being said, MSHP Troop A covers the following counties: Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson (Missouri), Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Ray, and Saline.
