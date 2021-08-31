INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after shots were fired into an Independence home on Tuesday evening.
According to the Independence Police Department, officers went to the 1600 block of S. Spring St. around 6:30 p.m. after shots were fired into a residence and vehicle.
The suspect, who lives in that area, ran to his own residence and then refused to come outside.
Following "a short barricade situation," officers took the suspect into custody.
Officers say the scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
