PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- An officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution following a chase that went from Harrisonville to Peculiar on Friday.
The authorities said that the chase was started by Cass County deputies in the Harrisonville area. At this time, it's unknown why the chase initially began.
The chase ended up going up I-49 and then the suspect took the exit for Peculiar.
That suspect then rammed into a Peculiar officer's vehicle before the suspect's vehicle was stopped.
The suspect was taken into custody following this chase.
The officer was taken to the hospital with very minor injuries, as a precaution.
Harrisonville is just under 10 miles south of Peculiar, according to online maps.
