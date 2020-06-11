KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One business break-in is proof that doing wrong can go very wrong. Here’s how one man suspected of breaking into the same business more than once got caught in the act.
The money inside an ATM is what the thief was after. The business owner already had to fix one spot where someone came crashing through the ceiling, but that didn’t stop them from trying again.
In surveillance video, you can see pieces of drywall falling from the ceiling and then the suspect can be seen falling to the ground.
The thief’s less than graceful forced entrance into Premium Wireless off Independence Boulevard in KC on June 2 ended with him stealing cash out of a drawer and then stacking chairs to crawl back up to the roof top to escape.
Just days later on June 6, police believe the same man broke in from the roof top again and dropped from the ceiling.
“We never expected this guy would come through the roof,” said Ahmed Awo with Premium Wireless. “To go through all that damage. It is a high ceiling.”
During the second burglary, the suspect tried to break into the ATM with no luck.
When he searched for cash to steal, he found none. So, he then climbed back out.
Then, on June 10, security cameras captured a man using a saw to cut through the ceiling again. The suspect then dangled from the ceiling, holding on with one arm until he dropped down to take another crack at the ATM.
“Luckily, my brother’s wife -- she woke up to feed their baby,” said Awo. “She checked on the camera and she saw someone coming into the store.”
After the family checked their business surveillance cameras from home, they called police. The suspect had no clue police were about to catch him until he saw their flashlights.
“The guy was stuck inside here,” Awo said. “They said, ‘Don’t move.’ That’s how they caught him.”
The suspect, who is named William G. Nelson, put his hands up and then got on the ground.
He is charged with burglary, attempted stealing, and property damage.
The family members said they are increasing security and hope these three break-ins will be their last.
