EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A wanted fugitive who assaulted a police officer in Excelsior Springs has been taken into custody.
According to the Kearney Police Department, after the officer was assaulted, the fugitive fled and Excelsior Springs police began a pursuit.
They then requested assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Liberty Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Kearney Police Department.
The pursuit went through Kearney and their police were able to use spike strips to deflate the tires.
The chase ultimately ended in Liberty and the suspect "decided not to try and outrun" their K-9 named Krash.
The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.
No further information is available at this time.
