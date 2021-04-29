KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City were dealing with a standoff following a kidnapping on Thursday evening.
The standoff occurred in the area of the 800 block of Denver around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Police initially went to the area due to shots allegedly being fired and were able to find the individuals involved.
The suspect then ran into a school bus, which he appeared to live in, and the victim ran to the officers.
Officers were able to deescalate and the situation became a standoff.
Negotiators talked to the suspect, who was alone on the bus, and police worked toward a peaceful resolution.
The suspect ultimately surrendered to police without further incident before 9:30 p.m. and no one was injured.
