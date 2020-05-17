CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded one suspect.
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers with the Belton Police Department responded to a reported disturbance in the 7500 block of Crown Trailer Park just after 8 a.m. Sunday.
Two Belton officers who were assisting with the call arrived on scene first and located the suspect and another party.
During the incident, the suspect was shot and was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
At this time, there have been no reports of officers suffering any injuries.
This is a developing story, stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
