LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect was shot on Monday night at the headquarters for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A.
The troop tweeted about the incident just after 10 p.m. and said it had just happened.
The condition of the suspect who was shot was not mentioned.
They said no officers were injured in the incident.
Investigators say a man drove to Troop A and got out with a rifle.
Troopers shot after he did not drop the weapon.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.