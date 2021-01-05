LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating why a man brought a rifle to the troop a headquarters Monday night.
The troop tweeted about the incident just after 10 p.m. and said it had just happened. The incident happened just after 9:40 p.m.
Investigators were still searching the west parking lot of the building early Tuesday morning where a man parked his truck and got out with a rifle.
Investigators say a man drove to troop a and got out with a rifle. A trooper saw the man get out of his truck. The trooper gave commands, but the man did not respond to them. The trooper radioed for backup and two other troopers came out of the building. They shot and wounded the man.
Sgt. Bill Lowe said they feared for their life.
“I'm grateful that they were here because it could have been a lot worse because we do have unarmed personnel in the building and you know this individual was here to do some harm.” he said. “We're just we're glad that none of our personnel are injured.”
No troopers were hurt, and the gunman is in the hospital.
Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle within the parking lot and noticed a suspicious package inside it.
The Lee’s Summit Police Department’s bomb squad responded to help secure the vehicle’s contents. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time. The Kansas City Police Department is assisting investigators in processing additional evidence at a residence in Kansas City.
"We're going to take our time and look at the cameras that we have outside of the troop headquarters, as well as talk with our troopers," Lowe said.
