Suspect shot after using Taser on Jackson County deputy near 43rd, Oak

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County deputy shot a suspect after she was assaulted Thursday night.
It happened about 11:15 p.m. near 43rd and Oak streets.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect used a Taser on the deputy and that was when she shot the suspect.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said his deputy sustained minor injuries. There is no word on the suspect's condition.
Officer Involved ShootingDeputy discharged firearm while being assaulted Thursday night near 43rd & Oak. Deputy sustained minor physical injury, suspect sustained gunshot wound. Investigation is ongoing. Will update as facts become available. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/joTYei4S3h— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) August 9, 2019
The investigation is ongoing. KCTV5 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
