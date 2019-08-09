Suspect shot after using Taser on Jackson County deputy near 43rd, Oak

It happened about 11:15 p.m. near 43rd and Oak streets.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County deputy shot a suspect after she was assaulted Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect used a Taser on the deputy and that was when she shot the suspect.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said his deputy sustained minor injuries. There is no word on the suspect's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. KCTV5 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

