KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect who tried to evade police by jumping from a parking garage to the street below is recovering from his injuries.
The incident happened Sunday night near 9th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City.
KCTV5 now knows there were no shots fired last night, despite some people on social media claiming the suspect was an active shooter.
However, that suspect did destroy a lot of office space before starting his bizarre run from police. If you take a look at the SKY on Main Luxury Apartments and commercial office building, you can see a broken window on third floor that the suspect broke before jumping to the connecting parking garage.
From there, police said he jumped several stories to the street below. Looking at how the garage is built, it’s safe to say that was at least three.
One resident of the apartment complex sent a picture of the suspect being loaded into an ambulance after his fall and arrest.
Kansas City police said the suspect is not facing charges yet. However, residents who live and work in the area are just glad no one else was hurt.
The investigation shut the building and the whole block down for several hours.
Austin Knott and Yasmein Mousa said: “It was pandemonium. When we did end up going to get something to eat and came back and they were still here. CSI was here and everything. Yeah, they were walking through the staircases to, I guess to see… because he was on the 19th floor causing a ruckus and somebody called from inside and said, ‘There’s somebody in here,’ and that’s how they knew.”
Kansas City police said they were in the area last night helping Independence police search for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault with shots fired following a hit and run.
The man was reported to be destroying office space in the KC building matched that suspect description.
He is still in the hospital and police have yet to reveal his identity.
