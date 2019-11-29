OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Three people were hurt after a suspect on the run caused a pair of crashes in Johnson County Friday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said it started after a theft at a business in Olathe.
The suspect hit one car at Blackbob and then caused a second crash at 135th and Pflumm.
That suspect who was driving and two other people were taken to the hospital.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening and the suspect is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.