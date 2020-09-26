KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon near E. 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas City Police Department was notified about a violent incident at a residence around 12:20 p.m.
As KCPD officers arrived, they saw the suspect driving away.
A pursuit ensued and the suspect crashed at 63rd and Swope before running on foot.
Officers ran and chased the suspect between two residences. When they reached a fenced area, the suspect began reaching into his waistband.
The officer told the suspect to show his hands and he did not comply.
The suspect then turned toward the officer and “pointed a black object toward the officer,” MSHP said.
The officer then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured in the incident.
A weapon was located at the scene, according to MSHP.
