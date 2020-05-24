RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – One suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Raytown on Sunday evening.
Raytown police were called to the 6000 block of Kentucky just before 5:30 p.m. about a disturbance involving someone who may have been armed.
Officers arrived at the scene and found that person who was possibly armed. During the encounter, one officer fired and shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has now been released into police custody.
No officers were injured in this incident.
As is standard procedure, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
