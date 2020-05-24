Generic police lights
(KCTV)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – One suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Raytown on Sunday evening.

Raytown police were called to the 6000 block of Kentucky just before 5:30 p.m. about a disturbance involving someone who may have been armed.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that person who was possibly armed. During the encounter, one officer fired and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has now been released into police custody.

No officers were injured in this incident.

As is standard procedure, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.