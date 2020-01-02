HOLT, MO (KCTV) -- The suspect in a crime spree involving scenes in Clay and Jackson counties is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is on scene in the 19800 block of Northeast 172nd Street near Holt.
Authorities say the deceased is a 28-year-old man who was the suspect in an armed robbery in Liberty and a shooting in Independence.
This comes after Liberty police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to Academy Sports at 269 S. Stewart Rd. near Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 152. According to officers, employees reported a suspect took a gun, possibly loaded it and left the scene. No shots were fired, and officers cleared the store. No injuries were reported.
Police were then called about 11:30 a.m. to Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram near South Noland and East Rankin roads in Independence regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an employee with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.
The suspect then fled north back into Clay County. Kearney police officers and Clay County deputies followed the vehicle.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, only a deputy fired shots at the suspect although there was a Kearney officer at the scene.
They said it’s too early to know if gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and suspect.
That deputy has been put on leave as part of standard policy.
Will Akin with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office credited the dispatchers from all the involved agencies with piecing together the situation.
"We try to narrow it down and have more communication with dispatch centers with different areas that are impacted,” he said. “Our dispatchers make that happen. They are asking questions and the dispatchers have relayed the information."
"The dispatchers don't get enough credit where credit is due,” he added. “When we get to a scene, we see the officers and first responders. The one that put it all together are the dispatchers. They did a fantastic job working together."
