RANDOLPH, MO (KCTV) -- At least one suspect has been arrested in Randolph in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened in Independence. 

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the suspects in the incident at 39th and Noland in Independence, Missouri, fled from officers on Sunday night. 

Clay County deputies then located the suspect vehicle in Randolph, Missouri, later that night. There was a rifle in plain view in the back seat, the sheriff's office says.

"Deputies arrested the suspect," the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says the Independence Police Department is following up. 

No further details are available at this time. 

