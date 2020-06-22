KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The suspect in a weekend hit and run crash that left one person dead has surrendered to Kansas City police.

According to investigators with the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened Sunday morning after police say two cars were racing each other along main street.

Investigators said one of the vehicles, a black Ford Focus, hit and killed 23-year-old Zahara Kathawalla as she crossed the street at 43rd and Main.

Officers later found the car abandoned several blocks away.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver.