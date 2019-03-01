ODESSA, MO (KCTV) – Police say the suspect in a shooting in downtown Odessa Friday morning is now in custody following a “lengthy vehicle pursuit.”
According to the Odessa Police Department, the suspect was armed. Officers are still investigating the scene.
As a precaution, all schools and offices in the Odessa School District were placed on lockdown starting just before 11 a.m.
District officials said law enforcement personnel gave them the “all clear” after 20 about minutes.
This is a developing story.
