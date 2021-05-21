KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff in the Northland near North Oak Trafficway and Northeast 98th Terrace is finally over.
It started after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police were responding to a 911 domestic violence assault call.
When officers arrived, two people exited the home. At that time officers could see the suspect inside with a rifle.
Officers got the victims to safety and set up a perimeter in an attempt to deescalate the situation and secure the scene. During that time, the suspect was threatening to shoot people.
The suspect then fired shots at officers, and officers return fire. No officers were injured. At one point, part of North Oak Trafficway blocked off for safety.
Negotiators continued communications with the suspect and about 3:15 a.m., officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.
The suspect had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
