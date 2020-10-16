KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is in custody following a police chase that wound through the streets of Kansas City and may have injured multiple people.
Officers began chasing the armed robbery suspect around 10 a.m., and the suspect quickly brought his car up to speeds of around 80 miles per hour. The chase went through areas near 12th Street and Bales Avenue, and Swope Parkway and Cleaver Boulevard, before ending up on Prospect Avenue.
The car temporarily crashed out on Prospect near 39th Street, resulting in minor injuries to bystanders, although the number of people injured is unclear at this point.
The driver recovered and continued southbound. He lost a tire and crashed out near 49th Street and Olive Street. He was then taken into custody by officers.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
