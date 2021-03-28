KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect is in critical condition but alive after jumping from a downtown parking garage to escape police.
It happened at a parking garage near 9th and Main Street in the Kansas City Library District.
Police were originally called when a man was seen damaging offices and matched the description of a possible shooting and hit-and-run suspect out of Independence.
When police found the man, he climbed a rooftop to access a near-by parking garage, then jumped to escape.
Police were able to take him into custody. He's currently being treated for his injuries.
