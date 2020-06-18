authorities take suspect into custody

On Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said, "Deputies, @libertymopd @kcpolice and @MSHPTrooperA have yesterday’s robbery/ kidnapping suspect in custody after a chase ended on I-435 near Cookingham this afternoon."

 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man Liberty police were looking for in connection with a kidnapping has been taken into custody.

Officers were called at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday to a car wash located on Missouri Court at Eastwood Lane. The neighborhood is just west of Missouri Highway 29.

The woman was cleaning her vehicle when the man armed with a gun took her to another location and robbed her.

The man then returned the woman to the car wash.

She was not seriously injured but did go to the hospital to be checked out.

The man is facing kidnapping, armed robbery and assault charges.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the suspect the authorities were looking for was taken into custody after a chase ended on I-435 near Cookingham.

