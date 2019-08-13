KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police shot and killed an armed man Tuesday after he walked into a nearby hotel and made a threat towards the Legends Outlets.
Jacob Honeycutt, the general manager of the Country Inn and Suites, told KCTV5 news the man walked into the front desk and told hotel staff, “I just murdered my wife. I’m armed and dangerous. I’m headed to the Legends. You better call police.” Hotel staff called police.
Police then responded and shot and killed the man.
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department Assistant Chief Morris Letcher says there are two active scene locations at the Cerner entrance and the Country Inn Suites.
I-70 westbound is currently shutdown.
The Legends Outlets Kansas City issued the following statement:
After learning about a potentially armed suspect in the Village West area, we are taking the proper measures to put the safety of our shoppers first and have secured the property. Kansas City Kansas Police Department - KCKPD is on the scene and keeping us updated as we actively work with them. The Legends security team is engaged and monitoring throughout the property.
The scene is still active, Kansas City, Kansas City, Police Department says.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.