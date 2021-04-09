KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A car being chased by Clay County deputies early Friday morning crashed into a Northland home's garage, sending the driver to the hospital.
The chase started around 3 a.m. and involved the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Deputies chased the suspect to North Troost Avenue and NE 80th Terrace, where the driver lost control and crashed into a nearby home's garage, authorities said.
Nobody inside the home was injured, but the driver was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. That driver's condition is unknown.
The Sheriff's Office has not said why they were chasing the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.