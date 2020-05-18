CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - A suspect from an officer-involved shooting in Belton over the weekend has been charged.

The Cass County prosecutor charged 54-year-old William D. Mallow from Belton with two counts of first-degree felony assault of an officer on Monday.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Belton Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 7500 block of Crown Trailer Park just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Two Belton officers located Mallow and another person.

During the incident, Mallow was shot and was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he is still currently on Monday.