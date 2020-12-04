LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for vandalizing vehicles at Lee’s Summit car dealerships. The suspect used a hammer to smash vehicles and a box-cutter knife to slash tires at HMH Autosport.
Around 7:35AM Sunday November 22nd, police say Lyndon Taylor drove to HMH Autosport. Video surveillance of the crime shows a suspect casually walking around the dealership lot. He would then bend down and slash tire after tire. “Why would someone want to do that?” HMH Autosport Owner Terry Hancock asked.
The next day on November 23rd around 3:20AM police say Taylor drove back to the HMH lot and used a hammer to smash taillights. “Fifteen cars that were damaged,” Hancock said. “You try to find understanding and you really can’t.”
In the second surveillance video from November 23rd, the suspect is seen swinging a hammer repeatedly smashing taillights on multiple vehicles. “You have taillights that could be up to a $1,000 for each taillight to replace,” Hancock said.
A customer at a nearby QuikTrip heard loud crashing coming from the lot on November 23rd and called 911. A police officer happened to be in the area and spotted the suspect driving away from the dealership. The officer pulled him over. Investigators say during their investigation they found Taylor had a box cutter knife in his pocket and a hammer inside his car. The clothing he was wearing matched the clothing worn by the suspect.
“It just didn’t make any sense,” Hancock said. “We are in our 31st year here. I checked all my service records and sale records and I have no idea who he is.”
According to court records surveillance video from two other Lee’s Summit businesses show the same suspect, wearing the same clothing, driving the same vehicle damaging vehicles at those businesses. “I would be very thankful if he is able to get some help, so this doesn’t happen to another business,” Hancock said.
Taylor is charged with felony property damage. He was booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.
