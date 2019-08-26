OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Watchful eyes helped Overland Park police catch a man suspected of breaking into at least two places of worship two days in a row.
When the man came to the Islamic Center of Johnson County Sunday, a leader realized he had seen him before in surveillance video that was shared on their bulletin board.
The man broke into the Islamic Center of Lawrence to steal donation boxes.
“It’s is very disappointing. This money would have gone to some needy families,” Mahboob Ahmed, Director of the Islamic Center of Lawrence, said.
The very next day, the same man, driving the same car, found an unlocked door and went inside the Islamic Society of Wichita. A set of keys to the building disappeared.
Police in Lawrence and Wichita sent out alerts asking for help to track him down. KCTV5 News shared the surveillance video last week. Police said Sunday the suspect, 32-year-old Amadou Bah, went to the Islamic Center of Johnson County.
“He saw the man coming in. As soon as he saw the man, it clicked with him,” Tariq Aziz, Islamic Center of Johnson County Board of Trustees Member, said.
The leader let the man inside so he could be certain he was in fact the man seen in video surveillance.
“Asked him why he was here and what he wanted to do. The guy said he wanted to pray,” Aziz said.
The Islamic Center of Johnson County’s facilities manager then called Overland Park police who arrested him. It appears Bah knew the car he was driving was previously caught on camera.
Sunday before his arrest, he parked the car in a nearby church parking lot instead of parking in the Islamic center’s lot.
“We feel relief. We feel we’ve done a good community service basically to get him apprehended,” Aziz said.
Lawrence Police have filed an affidavit for arrest with the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.
