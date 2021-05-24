OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A pursuit ended in a crash on Monday night after Olathe police pursued a homicide suspect for Overland Park police.
According to the Olathe Police Department, the incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
Olathe police were trying to contact a suspect for Overland Park in connection with a homicide when the suspect fled, and ultimately crashed in the area of S. Keeler and Dennis Road.
The suspect crashed off the road; the person did not hit another vehicle. No other people or officers were injured in the incident.
The Overland Park Police Department has now taken over the investigation and KCTV5 News has reached out to them for further details.
