KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Mark Winner.
James Edward Merritt, Jr. was arrested earlier this month and has been charged, according to the Kansas City, KS. Police Department.
Winner was shot and killed inside his KCK home. Investigators say a stray bullet from a disturbance next to Winner's home killed him.
The March 31 shooting happened in the 6400 block of Farrow.
Police say Merritt fled the scene and was arrested in Topeka, KS.
He has since been booked into the Wyandotte County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm.
