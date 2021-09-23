KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re looking for a job, you might want to revise your resume to include your COVID-19 vaccination status.
An online resume service recently released a survey showing nearly two-thirds of hiring managers now want to see that information on a resume.
“I find that extremely hard to believe,” said Casey Wright, the president and owner of Chief of Staff Kansas City.
Wright’s employment firm works with hundreds of companies and thousands of job seekers.
“Does the topic of vaccination get brought up frequently? Absolutely,” Wright said. “Have we had it on a resume? Have we had it requested on a resume? Not a single time.”
Students at UMKC, soon-to-be job seekers, agreed it’s a new idea but they were less likely to consider the survey unbelievable.
“I wouldn’t think to [include vaccination status] right now, but times are changing,” said junior Harper Zimlich.
“It has never really crossed my mind to put my vaccination status on my resume, but maybe it’s the way of the future,” said sophomore Trace Evans.
ResumeBuilder.com said they commissioned an online survey of 1,250 hiring managers nationwide in August. The survey results indicated the following:
- 63% prefer seeing vaccination status on a resume
- 33% would eliminate resumes that don’t include COVID-19 vaccination status
- An additional 32% would give priority to resumes showing the applicant is vaccinated
Wright said that doesn’t fit his experience locally nor is it a wise approach.
“You’re missing out on a lot of people and you’re jumping to conclusions there. You’re assuming too much from what you see there, from omission,” Wright said.
But, what about places that require vaccination?
63% of those surveyed said their company does, and nearly 77% of those hiring managers say they’d like to see status on a resume.
So, should people start putting their vax status front and center?
“I feel like that maybe should be discussed during the interview if there is one, but I don’t think the resume is the right place for that,” said UMKC freshman Salem Hopson.
“Your resume is about your professional work experience and what you can do,” said junior Shane Wilson.
Wright agrees. He’s always advised avoiding anything that could come across as personal on a resume and he’s not prepared to change that advice yet.
“We’re sitting here having a conversation. That’s fine getting a little bit more personal,” he clarified. “A resume? I always tell people to err on keeping it more professional.”
That survey also ranked the answers by industry. The top three most likely to want to see status listed are IT, hospitality and retail.
