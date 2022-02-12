OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A new Political Action Committee in Kansas asked teachers about their daily challenges and stressors in the classroom.
Freedom to Learn, a PAC formed by Sloane Heller and other Johnson County parents, sent the survey to nearly 800 teachers in 20 districts across the state.
"We started this organization because we're seeing a mass exodus of teachers across the state," Heller said.
The survey found that 78% of respondents would not recommend their profession to their students. Heller said she was shocked to see that result. She and other parents are worried about a mass exodus of teachers from the industry.
The PAC's facebook page states that its mission is, "...dedicated to saving and supporting our beloved public schools."
KCTV5 also spoke with several teachers active in the organization. They expressed a frustration with the industry, including feeling burned out, stressed, and overworked. But they said that in the past year, their largest frustration has been a recent movement of parents trying to exert more control over school curricula.
"I love my kids but people are questioning that," said Jeremie Tharp, an elementary school teacher.
"I feel like I'm no longer trusted as a professional," added Diane O'Bryan, a high school teacher.
Heller said Freedom to Learn would support policies designed to recruit and retain teachers, and to give educators a voice.
"We need to hear teachers come to the table. Parents, too." Heller said. "We need to hear your voices."
