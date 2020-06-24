LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Newly released video shows how a violent and deadly crime spree all began inside an Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty. For the first time, KCTV5 News can show you what happened when the suspect was not allowed to legally buy a gun.

KCTV5 News first requested the video in February after a Clay County deputy shot and killed the suspect. Investigators waited to release the video until after the prosecutor’s office reviewed the case. They determined the deputy’s actions were lawful and necessary to protect the public and other officers.

Around 11 a.m. January 2nd, investigators say 26-year-old Jeffery Dale Millsap pulled into the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty and walked inside.

The store’s surveillance showed Millsap wore a black jacket as he browsed the ammunition section while other customers looked on. Millsap then approached the gun counter and filled out the proper paperwork to buy a gun.

He gave an employee his photo I.D. According to court records, Millsap did not pass the background check to buy a gun. Those records don't explain why.

After being denied, surveillance cameras show Millsap pulled out a knife and jumped the counter. He jumped back over the counter and appears to drop the stolen gun.

He also stole ammunition before running down the aisle with the knife still in his hand. As he ran through the store, he passed by concerned customers.

Investigators say Millsap drove from Liberty to the Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep dealership off Noland Road in Independence, Missouri, where he shot employee Jody Hendrick. KCTV5 News spoke with Hendrick last week.

He says he is still recovering after Millsap shot him seven times.

“All I could think about when it started and when it was over was, I am not going to see my family again,” Hendrick said.

After shooting Hendrick, investigators say Millsap refused to pull over for officers who tried to stop him. He instead drove to his home off North East 172nd Street in Holt, Missouri. That’s where investigators say Millsap refused to show his hands and pointed a gun at the deputy who shot him.

Prosecutors determined the deputy acted in lawful self-defense.