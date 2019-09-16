KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City buses have surveillance cameras in several spots inside and outside of buses. Those cameras captured three different angles of a driver smashing into the back of a KCATA bus on September 12.
From one angle, you can tell the exact moment of impact as the camera shakes.
Then the driver of the SUV slowly rolls through the intersection with severe damage to his hood. He then hits a pole that topples.
“My kids and I were just walking up here. We were just going to the store. It was terrifying,” Angela Hopkins, who was a witness, said.
Witnesses said after the crash, the man got out of his SUV and started yelling and acting strangely. KCTV5 News was there as he was taken into custody and loaded into an ambulance to be checked out for injuries and any evidence of intoxication.
“I'm just floored. It shouldn't be like this. Scary just to walk down the street,” Hopkins said.
Surveillance cameras on the other side of the bus showed the bus driving through the intersection at 39th and Prospect as the driver of the SUV careens into it.
Six people who were on the bus went to the hospital with minor injuries and are all expected to be okay.
“They all got shaken up,” Hopkins said.
KCTV5 News is waiting to hear back if the driver has been charged.
