INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A driver behind the wheel of a stolen car slammed into another vehicle in Independence then took off. Police found the ditched stolen car but have not arrested the suspect.
On Sunday just before 12:30 p.m., the driver of the stolen car was seen on home surveillance speeding down a neighborhood street. Just moments later, another surveillance camera recorded the hit-and-run crash the driver caused.
“The cameras caught the guy driving, barreling down the street here,” Kylan Moore said. “He t-boned the back half of their Jeep, they spun around, tipped up on the side, landed straight up.”
Even with the loud sounds at Lonnie's Tire Service, employees heard the impact of the crash. Surveillance video showed the suspect created a cloud of dust in a gravel parking lot as they sped away from the crash scene.
An employee ran to call 911 for help while other employees and bystanders rushed to check on the victims inside the vehicle that was hit and flipped.
“My guys started to run over there to make sure everything was okay because the impact of the way the car tumbled, I thought they were done,” Moore said. “Thank heavens they weren’t. They both walked away from it. They are both alive.”
Police say the victim was wearing their seatbelt. They had non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect who was driving the stolen car to contact the Independence Police Department.
