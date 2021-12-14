MARSHALL, MO (KCTV) -- As new COVID cases continue to spike, the cost of treating severe cases is putting a new strain on hospital resources statewide.
Many rural hospitals have felt that burden growing over the last few months.
Angy Littrell, the CEO of Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, said the latest spike in cases has dramatically increased their census this fall. She said the vast majority of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.
"We're seeing increased testing and visits to our emergency rooms," Littrell said. "We are probably 20 percent above our historic levels in our emergency room."
Throughout the pandemic, Fitzgibbon has been the largest provider of testing and vaccines in Marshall and rural Saline County.
As their workload has increased, so have their expenses. Littrell said labor costs have risen sharply as the hospital has been forced to turn to more expensive staffing agencies to fill vacancies. The hospital currently has around 70 job openings.
In many cases hospitals are forced to absorb those extra expenses.
"The impact of the pandemic on staffing has placed an enormous burden on hospitals," she said. "We're not a retail establishment. We can't just raise prices. We are at the mercy of the contracts we have in place with payers and the government."
Hospitals around the state are seeing similar trends. Dave Dillon, a spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA), said staffing has been particularly difficult for the specialist positions required to administer monoclonal antibodies.
"It takes time and staff," Dillon explained. "It's a much more cumbersome process than getting vaccinated and preventing it on the front side."
Littrell said Fitzgibbon, for instance, had been administering around three monoclonal treatments per day throughout most of the pandemic. Recently they have been administering ten to twelve treatments.
Dillon said other factors are adding to the strain hospitals face this fall, including a spike in seasonal flu cases and pent up demand for healthcare services.
He predicted those burdens will continue to grow over the next few months, especially if unvaccinated patients continue to fill ICU beds.
"All of these things are creating a high risk of us pushing against the upper limit of what hospitals can deliver," he said.
