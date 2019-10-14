FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland Park family is in Washington D.C. anxiously waiting arguments on Wednesday. The father of that family is one of three men who were pulled over in Johnson County which led to them getting arrested on identity theft charges. If convicted of the charges, the men could be deported.
This case is about the ability of the state to enforce federal immigration policy. Kansas City Immigration Attorney Rekha Sherma-Crawford says the State of Kansas went after three immigrants for using fake Social Security numbers to work at area restaurants. The evidence from those charges came from I-9 employment forms which are federal documents.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state doesn’t have the authority to use federal forms to decide a person’s right to work. If the high court overturns the Kansas Supreme Court, it could alter how immigration policy is enforced between the state and the federal government.
The State of Kansas says this is about identity theft, not immigration law. Sharm-Crawford said that’s just not true. A felony conviction would open the door for deportation.
“I think that was part of the scheme, which is to convict of the crimes after which they wouldn’t be able to legalize their status. So not only were you criminally convicting them you were also ensuring they would be exiled from the United States,” Sharm-Crawford said.
She’s confident the justices will reaffirm the Kansas Supreme Court despite the conservative majority of SCOTUS.
The Trump Administration wrote a brief to the supreme court in this case supporting the State of Kansas and so did 12 other states.
Other Kansas cases being heard by the supreme court involve Kansas’ ban of insanity pleas in court, and a traffic stop case out of Douglas County.
