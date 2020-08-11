WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) - Just like every dog has its day, every town has it's legend.
“Warrensburg, Missouri is the town of Old Drum,” volunteer Olivia Bloom said.
Old Drum is top dog around the city. The heralded hound was at the center of a famous legal battle in the 1870s, a case credited for coining the phrase, “man's best friend.” The story was even adapted into a movie.
“A dog will sit with you and love you whether you feed it or not,” Bloom said.
Bloom volunteers at the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter named for the legend. She's one of many people in Warrensburg disappointed by a city council decision Monday night that will likely result in closing it.
“Animals don't have a voice. It's up to us to be their voice,” Bloom said.
The city is trying to overcome a $900,000 deficit running the shelter and paying for animal control costs around $350,000.
“At the end of the day, we have financial responsibilities we have to address,” Warrensburg City Manager Harold Stewart said.
Stewart calls defunding the shelter a tough decision to make, but necessary for funding other city services.
“This is the year it came down to the only thing left to cut was needs and services,” Stewart said.
The shelter is looking for a way to keep helping animals, either by finding private funding or joining another nonprofit.
“It's not acceptable to not have an animal shelter,” Bloom said.
The shelter says it may have to relocate more than 100 animals in the next month and could permanently close.
“In the town that has Old Drum in the front lawn, it's not possible. We can't stand for it, and we won't,” Bloom said.
If a dog is “man's best friend,” the people connected to the rescue hope their community will return the favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.