OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Many people across the Kansas City metro count on food pantries, especially during the holidays. But with inflation, supply chain issues and other problems in the economy, it's creating a challenge for those food pantries.
Over 100 families come to the Church of the Resurrection's food pantry in Overland Park each week. Those families are able to shop for things like dairy and produce, kind of like they're at the grocery store. But some of those shelves are now empty.
The pantry's workers said most of the people they serve use the pantry in a supplemental way, turning to the church for a little help because of rising prices in the grocery stores. The volunteers are happy to step up and help, but those same issues that have driven up prices at the store are also now creating holes in the pantry's supply.
The Church of the Resurrection and other charities combat those difficulties by sharing resources---That way, people won't walk out empty-handed.
"We may run out of corn. We may run out of cereal. But we've never run out of food," said Suzy Ayres, director of operations for the Church of the Resurrection. "We've always been able to supply our neighbors with enough to get them through the week."
Anyone in need of food can come to the food pantry at 8412 W. 95th Street on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and noon, or between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The church this Saturday will be giving away 200 holiday meal boxes from 10 a.m. to noon at the pantry at the Church of the Resurrection on West 95th Street. No appointment is necessary.
Whenever the pantry has started to run low, Ayres said, that's when the Lord has come through and provided.
"The times we've been a little bit worried that we were low on food, that's when I hear from a girl scout troop or volleyball team, or a business that had a food drive," Ayres said. "And then we're able to restock."
