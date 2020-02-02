KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs are invite to a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our Super Bowl Champions.
The parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The exact route will be announced Tuesday morning, along with transportation and public safety details.
“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!”
The celebration includes a victory rally at Union Station at approximately 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends. The victory rally stage will be in front of Union Station, with the National WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.
“In 2015, we showed that no one throws a parade like Kansas City,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. "I cannot wait to come together for a family-friendly, fun and safe victory celebration 50 years in the making. Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs.”
