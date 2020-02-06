KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A spectacular view from high atop Union Station showing a sea of red gathered Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win is now for sale as a collectible poster.
The price is $25 and is available for purchase at the Union Station ticket office and online.
The panorama of the parade and rally was captured by award-winning photographer Roy Inman.
The finished collectible poster measures 12” high x 36” wide and is suitable for framing. Each poster is printed on thick cover stock and finished with a aqueous coating.
Proceeds go to the Union Station Preservation Fund.
The Union Station ticket office:
Tuesdays - Thursdays: 9:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sundays: 11:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.
