KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A small Kansas City business is missing out on two of the biggest sales days of the year, after a fire started by a snow globe damaged the store and much of its inventory.
The New Dime Store is closed until further notice.
It was about 9:30 yesterday morning when the shopping strip in Brookside turned to temporary chaos.
The sound of a fire alarm startled employees and customers inside the Brookside Barbershop.
Barbershop Manager Josh Gilbert ran outside and saw smoke and flames coming from the new dime store next door.
“So I took a hammer and broke the glass,” Gilbert said. “The girls at the barbershop called 911 and started filling up trash cans with water. And we were putting that on the fire.”
One of the barbers ran inside Brookside Jewelry to let them know what was happening.
“I thought it was a joke until I heard the glass break,” Brookside Jewelry Owner Carl Kuda said.
Kuda used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, moments before the fire department arrived.
They feel it’s lucky they were around.
“The whole strip probably would’ve went up,” Gilbert said.
New Dime Store Owner Kimberly Harris was at home when the fire broke out. There were no employees inside because the store was not yet open for the day.
“If it wasn’t for them acting like they did and taking action and not waiting for the fire department, it could’ve been a whole lot worse so I am so grateful to them,” Harris said.
It turns out the blaze started by the sun reflecting into a snow globe, creating a heat intense enough to catch fire.
It’s freak situation the fire department says is rare, but not unheard of. What they really want people to be aware of the next few days are candle fires. There are more fires due to candles on Thanksgiving and Christmas than there are the entire rest of the year combined.
Though the char and ash are contained to a small area of the New Dime Store, the smoke damaged a lot more than the eye can see.
“You have to come in and you’ll smell it and you’ll see. And it’s inside garments,” Harris said.
Harris says sales were down 30% before this happened. So she hopes she can re-open soon.
“Come back to us in January and February because that’s when we’re really going to need it. Because nobody shops in January or February,” she said.
There’s a GoFundMe page to help Harris get back to business so she can put the snow globe fire of a year 2020 has been behind her and have brighter 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.