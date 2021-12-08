LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Summit Lakes Middle School in Lee's Summit has become the latest Kansas City area school to add extra police and security following a threat.
The Lee's Summit School District notified parents Tuesday evening about a message found in the middle school's restroom including language about a potential threat. After finding the threat, school leaders began an investigation and involved the Lee's Summit Police Department, according to the school district.
The credibility of the threat has not been substantiated, but in an abundance of caution, the school has requested extra police presence at the middle school for Wednesday.
Summit Lakes Middle School becomes the fifth school in three days to add extra security and police because of a threat. Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS, instituted the elevated security measures on Monday following a social media threat over the weekend. Schlagle High School, Harmon High School and Bishop Ward High School all added security Tuesday after an online threat.
Police who talked with KCTV5 said these types of threat are no joke.
"We really don't know, out of all the threats that we work, how many were actually going to be carried out. I mean, how many did we actually prevent? We don't know," said Officer Jack Taylor with the Independence Police Department. "I want the kids to understand that even if it's a small threat and you know that person probably doesn't have a firearm or anything like that, you never know if they've obtained a firearm.
"So that's why we want that information. We want that open communication. That's why we have school resource officers available inside the schools."
Police are asking parents for a few things in order to help them with threats like these. They are asking parents to be tech-savvy---Know what apps their children are using and how they work, especially the ones with hidden functions. And police want students to tell a parent or guardian and their school if they see a threat online.
