KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two homeowners associations in Kansas City are taking some heat from the Missouri Attorney General because of racist language in their covenants.
For about five years, Yolanda Davis has been living at her home on W. 59th St.
“It’s a really quiet neighborhood,” she said. “It’s very diverse and the neighbors are really nice.”
Her neighborhood falls under the Country Club Homes Association, which is one of the two homeowners associations that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is filing a lawsuit against for failure to remove racially restrictive covenants.
According to the attorney general, the association has a covenant that reads: “None of said lots during aforesaid period shall be conveyed to, owned, used nor occupied by negroes as owners or tenants.”
That’s wording that the attorney general says he reached out to a number of homeowners associations throughout the state to have changed. He says Country Club Homes and Crestwood in Kansas City did not respond.
“I don’t know that it’s necessary to be in these covenants and restrictions now given that the neighborhood has grown,” Davis said.
Jeanene Dunn has lived in the Beacon Hill neighborhood near downtown Kansas City ever since her parents settled down there. Back then, they had to deal with that style of covenants and more.
“They were the first Black family on the block and so they witnessed firsthand that, when they moved in, everybody cleared out except for two families,” Dunn said.
The director of the Black Archives of Mid-America in KC says that these are examples of what developer J.C. Nichols wanted here in KC and nationwide.
“He was responsible for designing the redlining system,” said Dr. Carmaletta Williams, Executive Director of the Black Archives of Mid-America.
That’s a system that ensured the Black community was excluded from financial growth.
Both homeowners associations did respond to KCTV5 News with very similar comments about the attorney general’s lawsuit, stating they "believed the offensive language was appropriately removed" years ago and are now "taking immediate action to file necessary paperwork with Jackson County to address the attorney general’s request."
That is something Yolanda Davis back on 59th Street is happy to hear.
“I just want to see us be better… Do better,” she said.
